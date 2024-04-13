Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.