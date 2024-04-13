Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 9,341 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $590,184,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $440,200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,029. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

