Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

