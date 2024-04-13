Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Singularity Future Technology stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,254. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Singularity Future Technology ( NASDAQ:SGLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 227.85% and a negative net margin of 531.52%.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

