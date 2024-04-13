SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $803.84 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $803.84 million and $9.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010986 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,125.49 or 0.99883868 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00095618 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85094855 USD and is down -19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $220,483,878.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.