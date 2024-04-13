SingularityNET Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $726.44 million and approximately $273.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,590.95 or 0.99549866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003045 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85094855 USD and is down -19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $220,483,878.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

