Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 247.7% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

SLTTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 9,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

