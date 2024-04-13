Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
