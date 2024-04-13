Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

About Smart Powerr

Shares of CREG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.75. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

