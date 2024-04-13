Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 229,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,068 shares of company stock worth $317,619. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 114,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

