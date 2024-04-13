Smog (SMOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457,680.24

Smog (SMOG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Smog has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $457,680.24 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.10675213 USD and is down -17.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $879,508.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

