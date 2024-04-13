Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNGX remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 266,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 251.07% and a negative net margin of 731.94%. On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

