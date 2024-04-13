SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lifted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 1,295,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

