SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

