SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,360 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. 8,090,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

