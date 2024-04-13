Status Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Status has a market cap of $138.54 million and $11.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,449.24 or 0.99868605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04116658 USD and is down -15.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $13,423,220.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.