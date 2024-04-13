Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.10 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $111.89 million and $16.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,950.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00736898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00119598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00181589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00102906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,706,295 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

