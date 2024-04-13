Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 3,319,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

