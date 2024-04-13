Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VB stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.95. 527,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

