Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,250. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

