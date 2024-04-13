Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 1,085 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

