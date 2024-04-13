Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.35 and a beta of 1.79. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.24%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

