Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010986 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,125.49 or 0.99883868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001196 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017784 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

