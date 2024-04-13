SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Short Interest Up 172.7% in March

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the March 15th total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SDA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. SunCar Technology Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

