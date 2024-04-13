Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

SNPS stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.16. The stock had a trading volume of 810,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,433. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.84 and a 200 day moving average of $531.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

