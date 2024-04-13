Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taboola.com Stock Down 14.3 %

TBLAW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

