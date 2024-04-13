Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.27. 2,077,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

