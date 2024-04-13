Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 218,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.6 %

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,224. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,619 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

