Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 218,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.6 %
Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,224. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tejon Ranch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.