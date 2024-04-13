Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $408.46 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $408.46 million and $111.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 711,740,249 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.