Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial accounts for 2.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of Flushing Financial worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 132,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $322.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

