Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,788 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTBT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bit Digital by 137.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTBT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of BTBT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,361. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

