Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 15,066 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gannett by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.38. 548,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,251. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.33.

About Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

