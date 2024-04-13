Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,092 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 311.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toast were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 4,909,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,115. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.