Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,447 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 1,262,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,230. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $500.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

