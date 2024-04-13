Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,863 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 529.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,255,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,299,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $35.59. 802,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.