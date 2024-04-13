Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,668 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,960,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

