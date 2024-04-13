Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,383 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 606.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.9 %

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 349,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

