Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.