Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.