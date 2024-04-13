Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,786,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,582. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

