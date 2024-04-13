Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

BKLN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 7,177,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

