Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 6.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKM. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 486,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

