Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 969.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.55. 118,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

