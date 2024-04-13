Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,072. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

