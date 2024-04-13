Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $71,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.87. 656,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

