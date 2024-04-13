Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $72,000 Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 10,987.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,500. The company has a market capitalization of $993.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

