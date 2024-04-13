Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $73,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 492,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 786,525 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 13,014,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,796. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

