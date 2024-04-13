Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 248.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,724,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 398,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,522. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,460. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

