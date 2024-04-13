Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 1,164,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $707.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

