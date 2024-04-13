Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $72,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 131,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $9,253,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after buying an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 347,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.40, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

