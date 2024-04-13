Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,260,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,492 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,350. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

