Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 19,219 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 934,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,999,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,599,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,180,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,200. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,634. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

